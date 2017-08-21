Constituents React to Chappelle-Nadal Apology

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Strong reactions from Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal’s constituents regarding her apology.
Nicole Gibson says while there is no question what Chappelle-Nadal did was wrong, the fact she has apologized multiple times, and appears to really mean it, is good enough for her.
“She is our representative, and you have to follow the rules, and she is following the rules, and that’s what’s important to me. She expressed the sentiment, she’s following the rules. I think that her constituents and the voters should decide if she’s in office or not,” she says.
Gibson also says it’s worth noting Chappelle-Nadal deleted the tweet about President Trump immediately after posting it, but no one realized that because someone took a screen shot and shared it with the world.