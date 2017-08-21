Constituents React to Chappelle-Nadal Apology

Best Last-Minute Summer Activities For Families In St. LouisWait! Summer just started. How can it be almost over? Isn’t that always how it goes? All through the cold winter months, we anticipate, look forward to the lazy, hazy days of summer, hanging with the kids, swimming, bar-b-ques, and adventures that make new memories. Well, before summer is actually behind you, plan some last minute activities, with the family, to create some of those special 2017 summer memories that will stay with you forever.