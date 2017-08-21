Listen to Win a Pair of St. Louis Cardinals Tickets

Filed Under: Cardinals, Tickets, Win

Win: A pair of tickets to the St. Louis Cardinals vs Tampa Bay Rays game on Friday, August 25, 2017 at 7:15 p.m.

Contest Ends: Thursday, August 24, 2017

Listen to the Charlie Brennan Show on KMOX, Tuesday though Thursday, and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the St. Louis Cardinals vs Tampa Bay Rays game on Friday, August 25, 2017 at 7:15 p.m.

Celebrate the Cardinals Hall of Fame weekend, presented by Edwards Jones, at Busch Stadium, August 25th through the 27th. There are great giveaways all weekend long, including a Mystery Hall Of Fame Manager Bobblehead! Get your tickets today at Cardinals.com.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, August 18, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen