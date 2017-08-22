Belleville West Naming Football Field After Bob Goalby

Bob Goalby pictured with Belleville District 201 School Supt. Jeff Dosier (Twitter/@BWestAthletics)

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOX)- Did you know that the winner of the 1968 Masters golf tournament was an All-State quarterback during his senior year of high school in Belleville?

In fact, Bob Goalby attended the University of Illinois on a football scholarship back in the 1940s.

The 88-year-old retired professional golfer remains beloved in his hometown, and this week it was announced the Belleville West High School football stadium field will be named in his honor.

Goalby posted 11 PGA Tour wins from 1958 through 1971.

Belleville West opens its 2017 varsity football home schedule on September 15th against Alton.

