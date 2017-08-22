Charlie Brennan’s Strange St. Louis

Richard H. Weiss profiles Martin Mathews, founder of the Mathews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club, in the new book, “I Trust You With My Life.” Among the many great stories: in the 1970s, Mathews oversaw Mathews-Dickey and, to make ends meet, worked as an overnight doorman in the classy condos at 625 South Skinker Blvd. This is where publishing scion Michael Pulitzer, former CIA Director Sidney Souers, and other high society types lived. In 1975, G, Duncan Bauman, publisher of the Globe-Democrat, gave Mathews his newspaper’s annual Humanitarian Award. Residents of 625 South Skinker picked up their morning newspaper to discover the city’s most prestigious honor had gone to…their doorman!

—

5-time Grammy nominee Kenny Wayne Shepherd told me on KMOX his career’s most embarrassing moment happened here in St. Louis. He was opening at the Trans World Dome in 1997 for the Rolling Stones during their Bridges to Babylon Tour. Shepherd’s guitar was tethered to the equipment with a 25-foot cord, but in his mind he must have thought he had a wireless gig. “I was on a stage the size of a friggin’ football field. I took off running and the cable came flying out of my guitar in the middle of my solo. I had to scurry around in front of 80,000 people trying to find my guitar cable to plug in.” But all’s well now: his new album “Lay it on Down” is #1 this week on the Neilson/Soundscan Blues Album, Rock Album and Internet Album Charts. For the complete interview, listen Tuesday August 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.

—

Those of us attending this month’s Salvation Army Doing the Most Good Awards Luncheon at the Chase got our money’s worth from former NYFD Battalion Chief Richard Picciotto. As keynote speaker, he delivered the best speech I have ever seen. Seriously. We laughed, cried and then sat in silence listening to his account of responding to the September 11, 2001 attack on the World Trade Center, which tragically had 99 elevators but only 3 stairwells. (Architect Minoru Yamasaki also designed Lambert Airport). If you ever get a chance to hear Picciotto, take it! Or, you can read his book, “Last Man Down.”

—

I paid about $110 this year for an unnamed media subscription. Last week, I got a renewal notice in the mail bumping me up to $240. Thinking that was too expensive, I called the unnamed media subscription folks to cancel my subscription. The congenial fellow responded by offering me another year at about $110. Pressing my luck, I declined the offer and asked again to cancel my contract. Wait, I was told, there might be another option. Would I be interested in $25 for five months? Although I’ll have to do this dance again in January, I agreed.