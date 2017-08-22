Burned Bones Found in Rural Missouri Identified As Teen’s

Associated Press
Savannah Leckie pictured here with her adoptive mother, Tamile Leckie-Montague. (Photo: Missing Children Minnesota)

THEODOSIA, Mo. (AP) – Authorities have confirmed that burned human bones found on a rural southwest Missouri property are those of a missing 16-year-old girl.

Ozark County Sheriff Darrin Reed said Monday that the remains were identified as those of 16-year-old Savannah Leckie. The teen was reported missing in late July from her home in Longrun, Mo., where she lived with her mother and her mother’s boyfriend.

A search warrant says Leckie grew up with her adoptive mother in Minnesota but had resumed living with her biological mother within the last year.

The Ozark Radio Network reports that items taken during a search of the home and surrounding area included a meat grinder, a knife and 26 bottles of lye, which can be used to accelerate the breakdown of bodily tissue.

No criminal charges had been filed as of Tuesday morning.

