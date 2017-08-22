Vigil Held For Person Fatally Shot By St. Louis Police

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Several dozen people attended a candlelight vigil on Ridge Ave. at Union Blvd. north of Forest Park Tuesday evening.

While most were reluctant to speak with media members who showed up, it eventually came out that those on hand were upset with a couple of aspects contained in an official police report of the fatal shooting at an apartment in the 5200 block of Ridge shortly after 8 am Tuesday.

First off, they said, St. Louis police got the gender of the person killed wrong.

In the police report that person was labelled a 30-year-old male, when in fact those at the vigil say Kenny “Kiwi” Herring preferred to be identified as a “trans woman/femme”.

Supporters also questioned details in the police report saying there was no evidence that it was Herring who attacked two people, including a responding officer, with a knife.

They also claimed that police did not follow proper protocols for responding to a domestic incident, and instead made a rush to judgement.

Police responded to the gender issue by saying that according to physical evidence and a driver’s license, the person fatally shot was a male.

They added that even family members failed to correct them upon being notified of Herring’s death.

As if to underscore the complicated situation, however, even supporters who spoke out during the candlelight vigil seemed to get confused, often referring to Herring as “he” with those in the crowd repeatedly calling out “she” in response.