Attorney General Hawley Under Investigation

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KMOX) – A rising star in the Missouri Republican party is under investigation for allegedly voting illegally in a special election.
Josh Hawley, Missouri’s Attorney General, is making headlines recently for suiting prescription drug manufacturers over the opioid epidemic, and cracking down on human trafficking. Hawley, rumored to be a possible challenger for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Claire McCaskill, is accused of voting in the Boone County special election August 8. That’s where he’s from, but under state law the Attorney General is required to live in Jeff City. And Hawley reportedly has an apartment there. The Boone County Clerk is investigating whether Hawley was legally entitled to vote in the contest. The Missouri Democratic Party says Hawley is either lying about where he lives or voting in a county where he doesn’t legally reside.
KMOX is awaiting a call back from Hawley for his comment.