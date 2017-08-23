Festival of Nations Brings People to Tower Grove for Food, Fun

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The 2017 Festival of Nations this Saturday and Sunday is estimated to bring more than 100 thousand people to Tower Grove Park. It’s put on by the International Institute of St. Louis. President and CEO Anna Crosslin says for many it’s a great opportunity to eat food from all around the world.
“We have new ones this year, so even if you’ve tried what’s there, you now have a half dozen more that you have to find room for in your tummies for over two days,” she says.
They do have hot dogs for the less adventurous eaters, but also international entertainment and arts, crafts and goods from around the world, a kid’s area and shuttle buses from St. Louis University.