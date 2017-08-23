Blues to Host ‘Blue Note 5K’ Before the Home Opener

ST. LOUIS (Blues) – The St. Louis Blues will celebrate the 2017-18 home opener with the first annual Blue Note 5k presented by American Eagle Credit Union on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 9 a.m., at Forest Park.

Join Blues Alumni, Louie, and event DJ and Blues hype man Tony Patrico, as the Blues build momentum ahead of the home opener against the Dallas Stars, on Saturday night, at 7 p.m., at Scottrade Center.

Participants can register at NHL.com/Blues or on-site on the day of the race for $35. Runners that sign up prior to Sept. 15 will receive two free tickets to a Blues preseason game of their choice. Race-day registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Muny parking lot (1 Theatre Drive).

The Blues will offer awards for the top three male and female finishers, including a Blues jersey for first place, an autographed item by a current Blues player for second place, and tickets to a future regular season game for third place. The top two finishers for both the male and female divisions will also receive tickets to a future regular season game.

In addition, the Blues are challenging all experienced runners to finish the 5K in under 16 minutes (for men) or 17 minutes and 30 seconds (women), in honor of Brett Hull’s retired number. Runners that complete the race under those times will be automatically registered for the Golden Dash, a 100-meter sprint that will follow the 5K. The winner of the Golden Dash will receive a partial season-ticket plan and an autographed stick.

