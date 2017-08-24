2 $50,000 Powerball Tickets Sold Locally

Filed Under: Dierbergs, manchester, Missouri Lottery, powerball, Powerball jackpot, Powerball winners, Shop 'n Save, St. Charles
(MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – OK — you didn’t win the record Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, but there were two local winners of $50,000 for matching four white-ball numbers and the Powerball.

Those tickets were sold at the Dierbergs in Lafayette Center in Manchester, and the St. Charles Shop ‘n Save in Harvester Square.

Another $50,000 ticket was sold in Kansas City.

The winning numbers are: 6, 7, 16, 23, 26, and the Powerball number was 4. Players have exactly 180 days from the drawing – until Feb. 19 – to claim their prizes.

Wednesday’s second-largest Powerball jackpot was won on a single ticket sold in Massachusetts.

The Missouri Lottery also sold a winning Show Me Cash jackpot Wednesday night worth $384,000. That ticket was sold at Stockham’s Gas Mart in Festus.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen