County Prosecutor McCulloch Disputes Greitens’ Stay of Execution Order

Filed Under: County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch, DNA, evidence, execution, Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, Stay

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KMOX) – Missouri Governor Greitens is facing criticism from St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch for his stay of execution, issued just hours before a St. Louis man was scheduled to die for the murder of a University City woman. McCulloch says the victim’s family caught off guard.

“It is the governors duty to look at clemency, but there has to be some consideration for the victims and the witnesses in these cases as well,” he says. “I had no idea.”

Lawyers for Marcellus Williams argue that DNA on the murder weapon, a knife, may point to another man, a claim McCulloch disputes. McCulloch says he would be “stunned” if the governor’s board of inquiry looks at all the evidence and fails to uphold the conviction.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen