Rally Cat Won’t Become Cardinals Mascot

Associated Press
ST. LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 9: A member of the St. Louis Cardinals grounds crew removes a kitten from the field in the sixth inning during a game against the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium on August 9, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (AP)Rally Cat will spend its nine lives somewhere other than in the St. Louis Cardinals Clubhouse.

The Cardinals wanted to adopt the cat, which ran onto the field during a game with the Kansas City Royals earlier this month right before Yadier Molina hit a grand slam. A nonprofit, St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach, captured it the next day.

The Cardinals announced plans to adopt the cat and let it live in the clubhouse. But the nonprofit balked, saying the team wanted to exploit the cat rather than take care of it.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the Cardinals dispute that but didn’t want to get into a cat fight with the nonprofit.

The group is now looking for someone to adopt the animal, after it gains some more weight.

