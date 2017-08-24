Wainwright Keeps Rosenthal Positive After News of Season-Ending Surgery

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Wainwright’s and Rosenthal’s went out for dinner the other night, and elbow soreness was the obvious conversation topic between two St. Louis Cardinals pitchers.
Adam Wainwright was scratched from his scheduled start on Wednesday night and will likely take another start off due to pain in his throwing elbow that may be a “bone bruise” he says. But the 35-year-old is in a much different situation than his 27-year-old teammate, Trevor Rosenthal, who will have Tommy John Surgery next week.
Wainwright talks about his dinner with Rosenthal at the 8:20 mark of his interview with our Chris Hrabe:
Wainwright had the surgery in February 2011, and at dinner with Rosenthal, explained to the young power pitcher that it’s really nothing to be afraid of.
“The surgery itself is so positive now,” Wainwright says. “There’s a 90-percent chance that you will come back as good as you were before.”
The perfect example being teammate Zach Duke, who returned to a major league mound about nine months after his Tommy John surgery. The usually recover time is about 12 months.