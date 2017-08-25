Delay Sought in Construction of Blues Practice Facility

Associated Press
Filed Under: County Executive Steve Stenger, Creve Coeur Lake, Creve Coeur Lake Park, practice facility, Sam Page, St. Louis Blues, St. Louis Blues practice facility, St. Louis County Council

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) – The St. Louis County Council’s chairman is seeking a delay in permits for construction of a new St. Louis Blues practice facility, saying project approval was based on potentially “incorrect, misleading or incomplete” information.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Sam Page on Friday said in a proposed resolution that County Executive Steve Stenger’s administration underestimated the number of users of Creve Coeur Lake Park, where the ice arena would sit.

Stenger in a statement called Page’s claim of being misled “inexplicable” and says the action is “pure political posturing.” Both Page and Stenger are Democrats.

Page introduced legislation in December to approve the project. But numerous opponents have attended recent council meetings.

Advocates say that in addition to a practice facility for the Blues, the four-rink facility would provide space for youth and amateur hockey.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen