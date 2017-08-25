GoT Popularity Results In More Siberian Huskies Adopted, Abandoned

As the popularity of HBO show “Game of Thrones” rises, so does the number of adopted Siberian huskies — as well as the number of how many are later given up.

GoT fans love the show so much, they are apparently adopting huskies that look like animals depicted on the HBO fantasy drama called “direwolves,” ABC News reports.

The problem is that more of the dogs are being abandoned after people realize how much work and responsibility huskies require.

“Huskies are a very high-energy breed,” Jodie Simard, executive director of Wagging Tails Rescue in Las Vegas, told KTNV-TV. “They’re also very intelligent so if you don’t keep them busy and keep them exercised they can be destructive.”

Over the past six months, Simard said the rescue has seen a “huge increase in the amount of huskies surrendered.”

“Game of Thrones” star Peter Dinklage even got involved, pleading with fans not to seek the breed unless they are prepared for a “tremendous responsibility.”

“Please, to all of ‘Game of Thrones’’ many wonderful fans, we understand that due to the direwolves’ huge popularity, many folks are going out and buying huskies,” Dinklage wrote in a statement released by PETA. “Not only does this hurt all the deserving homeless dogs waiting for a chance at a good home in shelters, but shelters are also reporting that many of these huskies are being abandoned — as often happens when dogs are bought on impulse, without understanding their needs. Please, please, if you’re going to bring a dog into your family, make sure that you’re prepared for such a tremendous responsibility and remember to always, ALWAYS, adopt from a shelter.”

