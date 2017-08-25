Missouri’s Task Force One Heads To Texas

(KMOX)-Missouri’s Task Force One is in Texas, helping save lives during hurricane Harvey. Spokesman Gale Blomenkamp tells Total Information AM that 37 members are serving as a ‘group three task force’, meaning their primary duty will be water rescues. “This hurricane is going to turn into a major rain event for that coastline,” he says. “So, we would anticipate significant flooding, potentially deadly flooding. We will see our crews working with the locals and doing water rescues where they’re needed and we would anticipate many of those.”
The task force, based in Boone County, will be carrying over 100,000 pounds of equipment, including haz-mat and building collapse equipment, and search and rescue dogs. “We’ve added six boats to this deployment and over half of those 37 people are swift water rescue technicians and boat operators,” says Blomenkamp.
The task force left early Friday this morning. It is stationed at the forward staging area in San Antonio.