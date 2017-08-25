New Medical Device Could Greatly Benefit Long-Term Patients

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – SSM Health SLU Hospital is the first in the region to implant a new type of medical device for patients suffering from a rare neuro-muscular disease.
This is a fully implantable port to be used by patients in need of a procedure that regularly removes plasma from the body, including anti bodies, and then replaces it with healthy blood.
“Patients that need this long-term treatment would benefit from a port that can be fully implanted under the skin,” says SLU Care’s Dr. Kevin Martin, director of the division of nephrology at SSM Health SLU Hospital.
“There is access with a needle for the treatment, so the patients don’t have to have a dressing. They can swim, they can shower, it’s all fully under the skin so it should decrease the risk of infection,” he says.
Martin says the technology, called the PowerFlow Port, should be a nice option for patients with Myasthenia Gravis who need such therapy long term.