Police Search for Affton Bank Robber

AFFTON, Mo. (KMOX) – A man remains at large after robbing a bank in Affton Thursday afternoon.

Police says around 1:12 pm the suspect walked into the PNC Bank at 8930 Gravois Rd. and approached a teller.

He implied that he was armed and took off with an undisclosed amount of money, leaving the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly in his 40’s, wearing a baseball cap and dark shorts.

The incident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County police department at (636) 529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-TIPS (8477).

Affton Bank Robbery Suspect (STL County Police)

