Cardinals Place Gyorko On DL, Call Up Voit

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Cardinals are downplaying the severity of the the injury that landed third baseman Jedd Gyorko on the disabled list, Sunday.
Cards president of baseball operations John Mozeliak told KMOX’s Mike Claiborne that Gyorko has a right hamstring strain, “Gyorko’s situation is looking at maybe ten days max, so I think we should get through it.”
Gyorko suffered the injury while running bases in the 8th inning of Saturday night’s game against Tampa Bay.
The Cardinals called up native St. Louisan Luke Voit from AAA Memphis to take the available roster spot.
During his appearance on KMOX’s Sports on a Sunday Morning show, John Mozeliak explained the rationale, “Losing Gyorko, you are going to lose some pop in that lineup, so I’m thinking Voit could add some punch. Obviously, that would mean Carp (Matt Carpenter) would play third base from time to time.”