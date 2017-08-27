Could Confederate Monument End Up in Franklin County?

WASHINGTON, Mo. (AP)- A Franklin County, Missouri commissioner is suggesting that a Confederate monument removed from St. Louis this summer be erected in his county.

The monument has been stored at an undisclosed Franklin County location since it was removed from Forest Park in St. Louis.

Tim Brinker says he would like to see the monument find a permanent home in the county. He told The Washington Missourian he was speaking for himself, not the commission.

Brinker says he believes such monuments help the country remember its history and honor people who died for their beliefs.

Mark Trout, president of the Missouri Civil War Museum, the monument’s owner, says if it is ever reinstalled it will be on private property, or it might not ever be on public display again.

