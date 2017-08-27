Festival Of Nations Is This Weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Festival of Nations 2017 is drawing tens of thousands of attendees to Tower Grove Park this weekend.
The event, put on each year by the International Institute of St. Louis, is a celebration of cultural diversity that features food, dancing, music, art and crafts from around the globe.
Festival of Nations has become the largest event in Tower Grove Park each year, just off the part of Grand Avenue known as St. Louis’ International District.
It is regarded as the region’s premiere multi-cultural celebration.