Cardinals’ Patrick Wisdom Named to All-Pacific Coast League

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – Memphis Redbirds third baseman Patrick Wisdom has been named to the All-Pacific Coast League Team as voted by league managers and media representatives, the league office announced Monday.

Wisdom has set a new career high with 29 home runs this season to go along with 84 RBI, also a career-best mark. Those totals lead all St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguers, and the 29 homers are tied for fourth-most in the PCL this season with the 84 RBI sixth-most in the league. On the season, the Murrieta, Calif., native has 30 multi-hit games and 27 multi-RBI games.

With one more home run, Wisdom will become the seventh Redbird to hit 30 in a season and first since Josh Phelps in 2008. His 2017 season comes after missing 53 games last year due to injury.

Wisdom is the first Redbird to be named to the All-PCL Team since Brock Peterson in 2013.



Wisdom and the division-champion Redbirds finish the regular season with four games against Iowa (tonight-Thursday) and four games at Colorado Springs (Friday-Monday), before the playoffs begin at AutoZone Park on Wednesday, Sept. 6 and Thursday, Sept. 7.

Playoff tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at http://www.memphisredbirds.com/playoffs, over the phone at (901) 721-6000, and at the AutoZone Park Box Office.

