Ice Center Supporters Rally at County Council Meeting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Opponents of the a proposed Ice Center near Creve Coeur Lake Park have been protesting for months. Now, those in favor are making their voices heard.
The St. Louis Legacy Ice Foundation is asking anyone and everyone to come to tomorrow night’s County Council meeting and be prepared to speak during the public comment period.
It says due to political posturing the project to build a new hockey facility is at significant risk for delay. The foundation says if the project is delayed, that will result in pressure to accommodate ice time for everyone who needs it, which in turn will result in late night practices on school nights and shorter practices overall.
Proponents of the hockey complex say allegations that County Council members have been kept in the dark or that the site work for the project is unauthorized are ‘false and misleading allegations’.
The foundation plans to have everyone gather at 41 South Central Avenue Tuesday night at 5:30 to rally and then speak out during the 6 p.m. public comment period.