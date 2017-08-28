Ice Center Supporters Rally at County Council Meeting

Filed Under: County Council, Creve Coeur, ice center

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Opponents of the a proposed Ice Center near Creve Coeur Lake Park have been protesting for months. Now, those in favor are making their voices heard.

The St. Louis Legacy Ice Foundation is asking anyone and everyone to come to tomorrow night’s County Council meeting and be prepared to speak during the public comment period.

It says due to political posturing the project to build a new hockey facility is at significant risk for delay. The foundation says if the project is delayed, that will result in pressure to accommodate ice time for everyone who needs it, which in turn will result in late night practices on school nights and shorter practices overall.

Proponents of the hockey complex say allegations that County Council members have been kept in the dark or that the site work for the project is unauthorized are ‘false and misleading allegations’.

The foundation plans to have everyone gather at 41 South Central Avenue Tuesday night at 5:30 to rally and then speak out during the 6 p.m. public comment period.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen