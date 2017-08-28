New Missouri Laws Take Effect Today

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Before you woke up this morning, a number of new Missouri laws passed lawmakers last spring officially took effect.
The new laws include a higher standard for proving workplace or housing discrimination in court.
Another law will give legal protection to people with small amounts of drugs who seek medical help for themselves or someone else who is overdosing.
St. Louis along with other local governments have a big stake in some of today’s new laws. The city ordinance setting a minimum wage higher than the state’s is now prohibited by state law.
Ride-sharing operations like uber and lyft will have more freedom to operate in the St. Louis area and other areas of the state.
And there are some tax restrictions on local governments, along with restrictions on labor requirements imposed by local governments contracts. But there is another bill that expands funding provisions from the St. Louis zoo.