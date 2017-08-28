UPDATE: No Suspect Yet In Quadruple Killing

Brian Kelly
GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo. (KMOX) – They’re following a “whole bunch of leads,” but St. Louis County detectives have not yet pinned down a suspect in Thursday night’s killings of four people in a Glasgow Village home.

A police spokeswoman tells KMOX they’re still waiting for the medical examiner to confirm the identity of the 18-year-old victim. They’re not releasing the name of the 10-year-old victim, because they’re having trouble locating an immediate relative.

The two were shot to death, along with 56-year-old Patricia Steward and her 20-year-old son Joseph Corley, in a home in the 10400 block of Balmoral.

Officers found the victims after family members became concerned that they hadn’t heard from them since Wednesday night.

Police aren’t confirming a report that the 18-year-old had been wounded in a shooting the week before in St. Louis.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the killings to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS. Crimestoppers is offering an up to $10,000 reward.

