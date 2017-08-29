Quadruple Murder Victim Got ‘Caught in the Web’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – James Clark of Better Family Life says last week’s quadruple murder is the result of a thick web of violence that catches its victims simply because of where they live.
Clark says that the previous weekend he gave the 18-year-old victim a ride to the hospital, after he was shot in an apparent random attack. He says the teen was a college enrollee with no criminal history who caught up in increasing violence.
“It’s now almost like a game, ‘Who can we go shoot?’And it’s real,” he says.
Clark says the two shootings involving the teen were not related. He says if you had moved that young man to Chesterfield, he would have been a college graduate.