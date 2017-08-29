Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal Still Facing Possible Expulsion

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KMOX) – The Missouri state senator who wished on Facebook that President Trump would get assassinated still faces possible expulsion proceedings next month.
Despite her public apologies, and phone calls to Missouri lawmakers seeking forgiveness, there’s no let up in plans to seek the ouster of State Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal. Democratic Senate leader Gina Walsh says she’s getting calls from U.S. Senator McCaskill’s people.
“They urged me to ask for her resignation, but I represent the senator, all I can do is guide her the leader of our caucus, guide her to do what
is best for her and for our caucus. I will not ask for her resignation at this time,” she says.
The Lt. Governor, and Republican leadership in the Senate says they are moving forward with plans to remove her in mid-September if she doesn’t quit first.