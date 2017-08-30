Houston Furniture Store Opens Beds, Couches to Harvey Victims

Filed Under: Gallery Furniture, Houston, Hurricane Harvey, Mattress Mack

HOUSTON, Texas (KMOX) – One Houston business owner is using his furniture stores to shelter those displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

Houston native Jim McIngvale, known locally as “Mattress Mack,” posted a video on his Facebook page when the flooding started, inviting anyone in need of a dry place to stay to come spend the night on one of his display couches or mattresses at Gallery Furniture.

Hundreds of people took McIngvale up on his offer, and he provided them all with food, water, and even a place for their pets. For those who couldn’t make it to the store on their own, they sent out delivery trucks to collect families and their belongings.

The stores are currently at capacity with almost 400 people people staying there, but “Mattress Mack” has been quick to share other resources and help people in any way he can.

This isn’t the first time Gallery Furniture has opened its doors to hurricane victims. They sheltered refugees from Texas and Louisiana during Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen