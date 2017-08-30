Houston Furniture Store Opens Beds, Couches to Harvey Victims

HOUSTON, Texas (KMOX) – One Houston business owner is using his furniture stores to shelter those displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

Houston native Jim McIngvale, known locally as “Mattress Mack,” posted a video on his Facebook page when the flooding started, inviting anyone in need of a dry place to stay to come spend the night on one of his display couches or mattresses at Gallery Furniture.

Hundreds of people took McIngvale up on his offer, and he provided them all with food, water, and even a place for their pets. For those who couldn’t make it to the store on their own, they sent out delivery trucks to collect families and their belongings.

The stores are currently at capacity with almost 400 people people staying there, but “Mattress Mack” has been quick to share other resources and help people in any way he can.

Our GF N FWRY & GF Grand PKWY stores are open for those in need. If you can safely join us, we invite you for shelter and food. God Bless. pic.twitter.com/IHHgjKmjMY — MattressMack (@MattressMack) August 28, 2017

This isn’t the first time Gallery Furniture has opened its doors to hurricane victims. They sheltered refugees from Texas and Louisiana during Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

