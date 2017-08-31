Cardinals Designate Kevin Siegrist For Assignment, Recall John Gant

Filed Under: John Gant, Kevin Siegrist, St. Louis Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (CARDINALS) – The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that they have recalled right-handed pitcher John Gant from triple-A Memphis to join the team for tonight’s game in San Francisco. The team also announced that left-handed pitcher Kevin Siegrist was activated from the 10-day disabled list and designated for assignment.

Gant, 25, was acquired by the Cardinals last December in the trade that sent Jaime Garcia to the Atlanta Braves. In 18 starts with Memphis this season, Gant is 6-5 with a 3.83 ERA, pitching 103.1 innings while striking out 99 batters, ranking 10th in the Pacific Coast League.

He has won his last five decisions over seven starts dating back to July 24, the only pitcher in the Pacific Coast League with at least five wins and no losses during that span. Gant has held his opposition to three runs or less in each of his last four starts and has not allowed a home run since August 4th. He earned Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week honors during the week of June 12-18.

Gant began the 2017 season on the 10-day disabled list on the St. Louis roster and was optioned to Memphis upon activation from the disabled list on May 16. He was recalled to St. Louis on May 31 and made one relief appearance throwing 3.1 innings at Cincinnati on June 6, which is tied for the longest relief outing by a Cardinals pitcher this season.

Siegrist was 1-1 with a 4.98 ERA and one save in 39 relief appearances this season.

Gant wears uniform No. 53.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen