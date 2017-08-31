SLU Breaks Ground on New Hospital Facility

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Later this morning, ground breaking ceremonies for the new SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital.
“It’s a $550 million project. That includes the hospital and the new ambulatory care center which will be connected to it, and it will be connected by a space called the commons, which will house our chapel and conference area, cafeteria and other common areas,” says Kate Becker, president of SSM Health SLU Hospital.
The new hospital is directly north of the current hospital on South Grand. It will be nine stories tall. The ambulatory care center will be three stories tall, 850 thousand square feet total.
“It’s fantastic actually, for SSM, for SLU, for our community, for our physicians, staff, patients. It’s a wonderful development that’s been a long time coming and we’re glad that we’re finally starting to see it come to fruition,” she says.
Becker says the hospital will be open and seeing its first patient on September 1st, 2020.