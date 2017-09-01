EPA Discusses West Lake Clean Up

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Representatives from the Environment Protection Agency met with residents near the West Lake Landfill last night regarding clean up efforts to the contaminated area.

A decision on the cleanup strategy is at least several months away. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch is reporting EPA officials have spent most of this year reviewing documents of potentially responsible parties.

That will determine who is ultimately responsible for the site’s cleanup.

Those parties include the landfill operator, Republic Services, the US Department of Energy, the energy corporation, Exelon, and its former subsidiary, Cotter Corporation.

Some community members at the meeting are concerned the EPA has not done a comprehensive job testing the landfill by grid – making to process incomplete.

