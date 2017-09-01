GoFundMe for Rescued Toddler Reaches $48,000

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It was the fiery car rescue that some are calling “miraculous.”

“I asked if anybody was still inside, and to my recollection the grandfather wa the one who responded, he said there’s a baby inside,” says motorist Jennifer Emo, who reached into a burning car to save two-year old Paisley Ervin.

READ MORE: Reaching Through Flames to Save a Baby Girl – STL Woman Tells Her Story

It happened over the weekend on Interstate 70 near O’Fallon, Missouri. The GoFundMe account to help with medical expenses for Paisley is now up to $48,000. Emo says Paisley underwent surgery Thursday and is “showing strength.” She’s still listed in critical, but stable condition.

People can also send money to Paisley and her family through the United Credit Union, to Paisley Ervin, 200 Main St, Troy MO 63379. Fundraiser shirts are also available via a family friend on Facebook.

