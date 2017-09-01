Mo. Republican Party Issues Statement on Warren Love Facebook Post

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KMOX) – The Missouri Republican Party is out with a statement following questionable Facebook comments from State Representative Warren Love.
Love took to Facebook this week calling for the hanging of those responsible for vandalism to a confederate monument in Springfield. State GOP Chairman Todd Graves, in a statement sent to reporters more than a full day after Love made his comments, says “We condemn Representative Love’s comments just as we condemned Senator Chapelle-Nadal’s recent comments, and any other acts or expressions that condone violence in any way.” Chapelle Nadal used Facebook to hope for Donald Trump’s assassination.
The Missouri GOP called for Chapelle-Nadal’s resignation over her comments. It did not call for Love’s resignation.