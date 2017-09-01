Mo. Republican Party Issues Statement on Warren Love Facebook Post

Filed Under: comment, Facebook, hung, Maria Chappelle-Nadal, Resignation, Warren Love

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KMOX) – The Missouri Republican Party is out with a statement following questionable Facebook comments from State Representative Warren Love.

Love took to Facebook this week calling for the hanging of those responsible for vandalism to a confederate monument in Springfield. State GOP Chairman Todd Graves, in a statement sent to reporters more than a full day after Love made his comments, says “We condemn Representative Love’s comments just as we condemned Senator Chapelle-Nadal’s recent comments, and any other acts or expressions that condone violence in any way.” Chapelle Nadal used Facebook to hope for Donald Trump’s assassination.

The Missouri GOP called for Chapelle-Nadal’s resignation over her comments. It did not call for Love’s resignation.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen