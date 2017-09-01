New Name, New Life for Grand Center Theater

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Grand Center’s Old Missouri Theater building is getting a new life.
“We are re-imagining it as the Angad Arts Hotel. The building itself will be the Angad Paul Building, and it will house the Angad Arts Hotel,” says dDeveloper Steve Smith, of the Lawrence Group.
Smith also notes that the building will be headquarters for Bull Moose tube, a steel company that’s moving from Chesterfield to the city. ‘Angad’ is the name of the son of Lord Swarj Paul, who owns Bull Moose Tube and provided the financing for the project. Angad Paul died in 2015.