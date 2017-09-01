Pittsburgh Airport to Allow Unticketed Passengers at Gates

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Pittsburgh International Airport next week will start letting unticketed passengers go through security and walk straight to their loved ones gates, a first since 9/11.

Lambert director Rhonda Hamm Niebruegge says it won’t be happening in St. Louis anytime soon, because St. Louis is much busier.

“They have about three and a half million, we have 7.5 million this year, enplanements, so that means seven and a half million people having to go through the checkpoint, so what you don’t want to do, obviously, during those peak times is bog down that weight for the consumers who are traveling,” she says.

Hamm Niebruegge says the industry will be watching Pittsburgh as airports look for creative ways to boost revenue. It makes sense for Pittsburgh, she says, because there’s a large retail area just inside its passenger area.

