St. Louis Public School Enrollment Down 2000 Students

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Two weeks after the first day of class, St. Louis Public Schools are still wondering if a couple thousand students who haven’t been to class might show up after Labor Day. District spokesman Patrick Wallace says some 23,000 of the 25,000 expected students have shown up, but more may coming later.
“We start educating on the first day, and we educate every day that we have them. Trends have shown, year after year, that we do see our normal increase from day one to when they finally kind of level out, sometime in September,” he says.
Wallace says it’s possible many of the missing students may have moved, switched to charter schools or gone to school in St. Louis county. For the first day, August 16, about 19,000 students showed up, or 76 percent of projected enrollment.