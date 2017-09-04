Missourians Rescuing Pets from Hurricane Damage in Texas

The Humane Society of Missouri is getting pets rescued after Hurricane Harvey in Texas ready for adoption in St. Louis (Facebook/HSMO)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Some Saint Louisans are staffing a temporary shelter in Beaumont, Texas, helping rescue pets from homes impacted by Hurricane Harvey flooding.

“So if the National Guard is out patrolling and they see an animal trapped in a house and they know the owners aren’t coming back, they can contact the roups down there. Our team is ready to go. They have the equipment an the ability to go out and rescue some of these animals,” says Anne McLaughlin from the Humane Society of Missouri.

McLaughlin says monetary donations would be helpful to allow the society to keep their animal cruelty task force in Texas.

The best way to contribute is to visit the website http://www.hsmo.org .

The task force brought 43 dogs and 51 cats from Texas to Missouri over the past week, to allow Houston-area animal shelters more space to take-in rescue animals.

Some will be available for adoption here, as soon as Tuesday.

