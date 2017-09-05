Officer Injured After Being Dragged From Suspect Vehicle

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officer was injured, after being dragged along side of a vehicle, around 6:30 Tuesday morning.

The altercation happened in the 5800 block of Maffitt Ave., near Goodfellow Blvd. in north St. Louis.

Police are currently searching for the suspect. The officer received an injury to the arm, which is not believed to be life threatening.

Officers were conducting an investigation of alleged drug sales out of a vehicle, and when the driver of the suspected vehicle attempted to flee in the car, the officer was dragged several feet.

KMOX will update the story as more information becomes available.

