Senator Blunt: Commonsense Needed on DACA

Washington D.C. (KMOX/AP) – Reaction to the White House’s decision to end Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA). In a statement, Missouri Senator Roy Blunt says, “The young people in the DACA program need a permanent, commonsense solution that will allow them to continue working and going to school in the only country that many of them have ever known.”

The Republican Senator believes the way the program was created through executive order, left the DACA recipients in legal limbo saying, “Congress now has the responsibility to work toward a legislative solution,” Blunt added. “At the same time, it is imperative that we continue working with the president to strengthen our border security. Enhancing our border security will help facilitate progress toward addressing all aspects of our broken immigration system.”

