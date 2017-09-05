Urban Chestnut Brewery & Purina Team Up for Shelter Pets

Shelter pets across the metropolitan St. Louis area have a new, unexpected hero – Urban Underdog!

A collaboration between Purina and Urban Chestnut Brewing Company for a joint philanthropic effort linked with Urban Chestnut’s newest beer – Urban Underdog American Lager – available at grocery stores and beer retailers in St. Louis city, St. Louis and St. Charles counties and the Metro East area.

For every specially marked eight-pack of Urban Underdog American Lager sold at area retailers from Sept. 1 through Oct. 21, Purina will donate $3 to the Petfinder Foundation to help offset adoption fees at area shelters giving pet lovers and beer lovers alike a simple way to help local adoptable pets find forever homes.

The partnership is a new dimension to Purina’s annual “Consider A Shelter Pet” campaign, which urges residents of the St. Louis region to get to know shelter pets as they really are – happy, healthy, lifelong companions looking for loving homes. This year’s campaign culminates in the single-day “Better Together” adoption event that will feature more than 200 adoptable pets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, in Soulard Market Park.

With only 27 percent of household pets adopted from shelters nationwide*, the need to consider shelter pets as the perfect addition to the family is urgent. Purina believes the low adoption numbers are due in part to some common misperceptions about the behavior, health and age of shelter pets.

“Shelter pets are curious, funny and loyal companions looking for love,” said Davidson. “Opening your heart and home to a homeless dog or cat can positively change your life.”

For more information about Purina’s “Consider A Shelter Pet” campaign and events, a list of participating shelters, or help finding adoptable pets in your area, visit www.considerashelterpet.com.