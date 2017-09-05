Weekend Homicides Leave Two Dead

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – One man is dead following a Sunday night shooting in rural Glen Carbon.
Police say they found the 43-year-old man in the backyard of a home unresponsive in the 100 block of Hillcrest Drive. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He’s not yet been identified.
The shooting suspect was still on the scene when police arrived. He was arrested and is in the Madison County Jail. No word on what prompted the shooting or how the victim and suspect knew each other.
Also this weekend, St. Louis County Police say a Florissant man was the victim of a homicide, late Saturday, in the parking lot of a Spanish Lake apartment complex.
33-year-old Joseph Sanders was shot and left to die at Spanish Cove Apartments on San Remo Drive.
Anyone with tips on a suspect is asked to call Saint Louis County Police or Crimestoppers (at 866-371-TIPS).