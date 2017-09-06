Former Blues Player & Broadcaster Noel Picard Dies

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)- The St. Louis Blues organization announced the death Wednesday night of one of the franchise’s first players, who later went on to become a radio commentator for the team.
Noel Picard was 78.
The defenseman wore the Blue Note from 1967-1973.
A Montreal native, Picard began his NHL career with the Canadiens in 1965 & was a member of their Stanley Cup-winning team that season.
In 335 NHL games played with three teams, he scored 12 goals and logged 63 assists, while also spending 616 minutes in the penalty box.
Picard paired with Hall of Famer Dan Kelly on KMOX Radio broadcasts of Blues games following his playing career.