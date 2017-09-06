St. Louisans Stand Up For DACA

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Nearly 100 people turned out for a “Defend DACA (Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals)” rally in downtown St. Louis, Tuesday night.

Sara John with the local Inter-Faith Committee on Latin America (IFCLA) says St. Louis would definitely be affected by Washington’s possible “phase-out” of the program, “About 4.5% of our (St. Louis) population is an immigrant population. We know that 3500 people have received DACA in Missouri.”

Alfredo Chavez of “Latinos in Action” says the process leaves children feeling like they’re being hunted, “It definitely is real hard on families right now. They don’t know what the next step will be.”

Eighteen-year-old St. Louis college student Vivian Garcia-Cruz is determined to be one of the “Faces of DACA.”

Following the U.S. attorney general’s call Tuesday from President Trump to Congress to come up with a DACA alternative within six months, Garcia-Cruz spoke at the Kiener Plaza rally.

She said she’d like for all Saint Louisans to realize some of their classmates, friends and neighbors could ultimately be deported, “Go to work and go to school and talk about it, versus saying it isn’t happening here, only in Texas or California. We’re here to say it is happening here.”

Garcia-Cruz and other DACA supporters are planning a Wednesday afternoon visit to Senator Claire McCaskill’s St. Louis office, in hopes of getting the Missouri Democrat to champion their cause.