Hawkins Carries the Kick-Return Torch at Parkway North

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – In 2016 Jason Hawkins waiting for a chance behind the best kick returner in the St. Louis area. This year, after three games, he’s carrying the torch for Parkway North High School as the top return man.

The senior’s 408 total yards in 10 total returns is more than 100 yards better than the second place total, this season. His coming-out performance was in week two, against Marquette High School, when he scored four time: returning the opening kickoff, a 4-yard touchdown reception, a 90-yard punt return and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Although accomplishing “the cycle” – as head coach Bob Bunton describes Hawkins four touchdowns – is never expected, Bunton isn’t surprised by Hawkins breakout.

“We had last year in Kevon McMiller, he lead the St. Louis area in return yards,” Bunton says “And Hawk was the No. 2 on our team. And I know he was chomping at the bit, and I think he felt he could have done that role last year, and probably could.”

This year he’s proving it. And still maintaining his contributions on offense and defense. He led the Vikins in receptions and receiving yards in 2016, and was sixth on the team in tackles. This year his six touchdowns and two interceptions both lead North and his second on the team in tackles.

“Like being that person to decide games, winning or losing,” Hawkins says. “I like the pressure and it doesn’t really get to me because I’m real laid back and I just go with it. So, if i make a mistake I just try harder next time.”

He describes himself as an action-first leader, rather than a vocal one, saying he doesn’t need to be at the coin flip to help lead his team.

Hawkins is not yet highly recruited player, but says he expects the college offers to come. Those chances will improve with the recruitment of a couple of his teammates: DT Michael Thompson (2018) is the No. 3 ranked player in the state of Missouri and DB Jalani Williams is No. 5 in the state (rankings from 247Sports).

Hawkins is the only player to score in every gave this season for the Vikings, he will try to continue his streak on Friday against Rockwood Summit.

