Illinois Cop Delivers Son in Parking Lot

Filed Under: baby, Cop, deliver, parking lot, son

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A northern Illinois police officer delivered his own son in a hotel parking lot while he was on duty.

Rockford officer James Nachampassack was on duty early Sunday when his girlfriend called to say she was going to give birth. Nachampassack rushed home to find Phenh Thammavong screaming. He says her water had broken and she was going into labor.

During the 20-minute drive to the hospital, Nachampassack says Thammavong told him the baby wouldn’t wait. He pulled into a hotel parking lot and told police dispatch he needed an ambulance. Nachampassack delivered the baby moments before a group of fellow officers showed up. An ambulance arrived soon after.

While he wasn’t trained to deliver babies, Nachampassack says police have to perform under pressure.

The couple named the healthy 7-pound, 12-ounce boy Leo.

