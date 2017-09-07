New Blue Alert System not Used in Recent Shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri Highway Patrol officials say a new system notifying the public when a police officer is injured or killed wasn’t used in a recent shooting of two St. Louis officers.
The Post-Dispatch reports the “Blue Alert” law allowing the agency to inform the public of suspect descriptions took effect Aug. 28, nearly a week before the officers were shot and injured in downtown St. Louis.
A Highway Patrol spokesman says the agency told the St. Louis Police Department about the suspect and left it to their discretion to issue an alert.