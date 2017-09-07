Swansea Leaders Look To “Secede” From St. Clair Township

SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOX) – It’s not exactly on the level of the South leaving the North and sparking the U.S. Civil War, but there is talk of secession in the Metro East.
The village of Swansea is threatening to excise itself from St. Clair Township.
Swansea village trustee Brian Wells pointed out that their resident pay more than a half million dollars in property tax to the Township road district, but the money goes to road repairs in unincorporated areas rather than in Swansea itself.
“And this makes about as much sense as Swansea taxing Belleville or Fairview Heights or O’Fallon for their residents driving on our roads,” according to Wells. “It doesn’t make sense that we’re paying for other people’s nice subdivisions, where they’re getting concrete and sidewalks and all this other good stuff.”
This week the Swansea village board ramped up their public relations campaign by releasing a letter to government officials asking them to either support Swansea’s efforts to secede, or failing that to permit the dissolution of townships like St. Clair.
St. Clair Township Highway Commissioner Jim Hursey did not return a call for comment, but told the Belleville News-Democrat that his hands are basically tied and that it’s up to state leaders to change the method of funding the township’s road district.