Tower Tee Land For Sale

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The land underneath Tower Tee at 6727 Heege Rd is listed for sale for $4.7 million and at least one of the bidders is the owner of Tower Tee, Steve Lotz.
“We have submitted an offer,” Lotz tells KMOX’s Michael Calhoun.
If his offer is accepted, Lotz hopes to keep the lights on at Tower Tee. He says he does not know who the other interested parties might be.
The 28 acres are listed as a prime development opportunity possibly for senior living, town homes or even single family homes.
The listing agent at CBRE could not comment and neither could McBride & Son Homes, which is rumored to be bidding for the land, as well.
McBride & Son Homes CEO John Eilermann tells KMOX that when his company builds new subdivisions they do always have extensive community outreach.
Lotz doesn’t want to pack it up.
“I think it’s it’s a little premature to even think in those terms at this point, ” Lotz says. “I think we’ve got our compass set on due north, which for us means providing the best golf and baseball services in the St. Louis area.”
The land is owned by Tegna, the company that owns KSDK Channel 5. KSDK’s broadcast tower is in the area. Lotz says Tegna has been fantastic to work with through this process.