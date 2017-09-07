Tower Tee Land For Sale

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The land underneath The land underneath Tower Tee at 6727 Heege Rd is listed for sale for $4.7 million and at least one of the bidders is the owner of Tower Tee, Steve Lotz.

“We have submitted an offer,” Lotz tells KMOX’s Michael Calhoun.

If his offer is accepted, Lotz hopes to keep the lights on at Tower Tee. He says he does not know who the other interested parties might be.

The 28 acres are listed as a prime development opportunity possibly for s enior living, town homes or even single family homes.