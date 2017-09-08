Blues Harvey Auction Continues

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An online auction being hosted by the St. Louis Blues to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey continues through Friday afternoon.

Head coach Mike Yeo once coached a team in Houston and he tells KMOX’s Mark Reardon that there are some fabulous items to bid on.

“We’ve got an opportunity to come on the road, to watch the game on the road, to fly fly on the charter with the team, stay at the hotel te teams stays at,” he says.

There’s also things like game-worn Winter Classic jackets and a youth hockey practice session conducted by Yeo himself.

Go to the Blues website no later than 4:30 pm Friday to enter a bid.

