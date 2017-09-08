Mizzou Students Build Custom Toy Cars For Kids With Mobility Impairments

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOX) – Occupational therapy, physical therapy and engineering students at The University of Missouri, Columbia have designed a new program to help children with mobility issues.

Students and researchers pioneered Go, Baby, Go! Mizzou, a program using custom-fit, battery powered toy cars to give children an easier and stylish way to get around. Each car is designed specifically for the individual child and their mobility needs.

Students work on the custom cars designed for children with mobility issues. (Credit: University of Missouri, Columbia)

Care providers recommended children for the project from Children’s Therapy Center and Women’s and Children’s Hospital. Assistant research professor in the Department of Occupational Therapy, Bill Janes, is leading the project along with more than 20 students will be assisting throughout the event.

Students work on the custom cars designed for children with mobility issues. (Credit: University of Missouri, Columbia)

The school of Health Professions’ occupational therapy and physical therapy departments, and the College of Engineering’s electrical and computer engineering, mechanical engineering, and bioengineering departments all pitched in their expertise for the cars.

On Sunday, the children will be presented with their custom cars for the first time.

